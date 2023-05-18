Business Break
19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate.
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

