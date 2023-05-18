Auburn coaches visit West Georgia alumni association

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn coaches Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl joined Athletics Director John Cohen at a LaGrange alumni event on Wednesday night.

While at the event, Freeze spoke on the success of his program in the transfer portal. The Tigers have been gaining momentum nationally after landing Michigan State quarterback transfer Payton Thorne. Freeze weighed in on where his team’s roster is right now.

“I think it’s too early to tell how much have we closed the gap on the ones we have to close the gap on,” Freeze said.

The LaGrange stop was the final of four Auburn alumni engagements this spring for Freeze, Pearl and Cohen.

