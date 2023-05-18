College signings held at Northside
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Northside Patriots that signed to the next level on Wednesday.
Track and Field: Lamaeshia Kendrick (Livingston College), Kennedy Coleman (Olivet Nazarene University) and Olivia Cosby (Wingate University).
Volleyball: Alayna Helmer (Point University).
Flag Football: Leah Prather (Point University).
Soccer: Huda Sayedzada (Columbus State University).
Baseball: Bradford Bush (Enterprise State CC), Jaylen Fairris (Emmanuel College), Colton Masse (Gulf Coast CC) and Cayden Slocumb (Chattahoochee Valley CC).
Tennis: Sam Whitt (LaGrange College).
Football: Ah’mmad Corbett (LaGrange College).
