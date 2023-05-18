College signings held at Northside

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Northside Patriots that signed to the next level on Wednesday.

Track and Field: Lamaeshia Kendrick (Livingston College), Kennedy Coleman (Olivet Nazarene University) and Olivia Cosby (Wingate University).

Volleyball: Alayna Helmer (Point University).

Flag Football: Leah Prather (Point University).

Soccer: Huda Sayedzada (Columbus State University).

Baseball: Bradford Bush (Enterprise State CC), Jaylen Fairris (Emmanuel College), Colton Masse (Gulf Coast CC) and Cayden Slocumb (Chattahoochee Valley CC).

Tennis: Sam Whitt (LaGrange College).

Football: Ah’mmad Corbett (LaGrange College).

