College signings held at Northside

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Northside Patriots that signed to the next level on Wednesday.

Track and Field: Lamaeshia Kendrick (Livingston College), Kennedy Coleman (Olivet Nazarene University) and Olivia Cosby (Wingate University).

Volleyball: Alayna Helmer (Point University).

Flag Football: Leah Prather (Point University).

Soccer: Huda Sayedzada (Columbus State University).

Baseball: Bradford Bush (Enterprise State CC), Jaylen Fairris (Emmanuel College), Colton Masse (Gulf Coast CC) and Cayden Slocumb (Chattahoochee Valley CC).

Tennis: Sam Whitt (LaGrange College).

Football: Ah’mmad Corbett (LaGrange College).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

