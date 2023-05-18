Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

A Drier Friday Expected for the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Tomorrow Panel WTVM
Tomorrow Panel WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Partly cloudy conditions this evening across the Valley with warm temperatures in the low 80s. We can expect showers/storms to develop again this evening, but not in the capacity we saw yesterday.  Friday is looking dry at the moment with just a chance of a few light passing showers and temperatures in the low 80s; however, I can’t say Saturday will be this dry. Rain chances go up to start the weekend with a 40% coverage, as more showers/storms will develop in the afternoon/evening which is typical for the weather pattern this time of year. Sunday the rain coverage drops but a few light showers are still possible. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the low to mid-80s with muggy conditions. A Sneak peek into next week showers more rain on Monday but after that, the Valley will remain predominantly dry. Temperatures next week will also be slightly below average in the afternoons!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump coming to the Fountain City
Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Death investigation continues for body of missing 35-year-old found in Columbus
Michael Cooper-Bledsoe arrested
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man with multiple outstanding warrants
Muscogee County School District passes time changes for upcoming year

Latest News

While scattered showers and even some storms return Thursday, it looks drier Friday.
One more decent chance of scattered storms
You'll want to carry the rain gear with you for another day.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WEATHER EXTRA: May 17-May 23