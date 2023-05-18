A Drier Friday Expected for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Partly cloudy conditions this evening across the Valley with warm temperatures in the low 80s. We can expect showers/storms to develop again this evening, but not in the capacity we saw yesterday. Friday is looking dry at the moment with just a chance of a few light passing showers and temperatures in the low 80s; however, I can’t say Saturday will be this dry. Rain chances go up to start the weekend with a 40% coverage, as more showers/storms will develop in the afternoon/evening which is typical for the weather pattern this time of year. Sunday the rain coverage drops but a few light showers are still possible. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the low to mid-80s with muggy conditions. A Sneak peek into next week showers more rain on Monday but after that, the Valley will remain predominantly dry. Temperatures next week will also be slightly below average in the afternoons!

