Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Goodwill to host multi-industry hiring event at Columbus Trade Center

Over 2500 jobs available
Goodwill Southern Rivers logo
Goodwill Southern Rivers logo(Source: Goodwill Southern Rivers)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, is hosting a multi-industry hiring event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center next week.

The event is slated for Tuesday, May 23, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A variety of industries will be represented during the event including:

  • Manufacturing
  • Health care
  • Hospitality

Industry mainstays that will be at this event include:

  • Pratt & Whitney
  • Aflac
  • Coca-Cola

and many other employers will be recruiting for hundreds of positions.

Over 2,500 positions will be open for hire. Job seekers should come dressed for success, and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the career centers to take advantage of the free career readiness classes including, resume building, interview skills, and much more.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump coming to the Fountain City
Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Michael Cooper-Bledsoe arrested
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man with multiple outstanding warrants
Death investigation continues for body of missing 35-year-old found in Columbus
Muscogee County School District passes time changes for upcoming year

Latest News

Road maintenance begins in Phenix City
Road maintenance on 10th Avenue set to begin Friday
MCSO: Refuse to be a victim seminar flyer
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office set to host community outreach event
Dadeville mass shooting victim Cara Johns continues in recovery
Jack's location opens in Phenix City
Jack’s opens location in Phenix City