Goodwill to host multi-industry hiring event at Columbus Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, is hosting a multi-industry hiring event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center next week.

The event is slated for Tuesday, May 23, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A variety of industries will be represented during the event including:

Manufacturing

Health care

Hospitality

Industry mainstays that will be at this event include:

Pratt & Whitney

Aflac

Coca-Cola

and many other employers will be recruiting for hundreds of positions.

Over 2,500 positions will be open for hire. Job seekers should come dressed for success, and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the career centers to take advantage of the free career readiness classes including, resume building, interview skills, and much more.

For more information, click HERE.

