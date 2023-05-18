Graduation week is here for Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Over the next few days, thousands of students across the Chattahoochee Valley will don their caps and gowns, and begin the next phase of their young lives.

It is an exciting and busy time for students as they get ready to make that all important walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.

News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson talked with one graduating senior and her mom about how they’re preparing for the big day.

“It’s been very stressful,” says Sherry Anderson-Hamler, “I’m trying to organize things and not cry and not be sad at the same time.”

Anderson-Hamler is getting things in order for her daughter, Kendall’s, graduation Thursday.

“It’s been stressful for me watching her run around, it’s been making me stressed,” says Columbus High School senior, Kendall Anderson.

From planning cookouts and setting up for Kendall’s graduation party, Hamler’s slate is full.

“She’s my only child, so it’s been bittersweet for me,” says Anderson-Hamler. “I am very proud of the young lady she’s become, but I’m also sad that’s she’s leaving me.”

Kendall is heading to the Savannah College of Art and Design this Fall where she will major in Architect.

“Moving on to this next step and experiencing a new environment, new people and new changes; I feel like that’s really exciting, but I am also sad because I’ve grown so close to these people. My friends and my teachers and just moving away from them is going to be scary,” says Anderson.

Anderson is one of nearly 1700 seniors graduating this school year from Muscogee County Schools. Director of Communications for the school district, Kimberly Wright says excitement is in the air for the class of 2023

“This is our favorite time of the year because from Pre-k to the 12th grade, this is what they’re working towards, this is their journey,” says Wright. “Now, they’re embarking on a new journey and we’re very excited about that.”

Commencement ceremonies are taking place at the Columbus Civic Center where there are a few things to keep in mind before attending.

Muscogee County School District in collaboration with the civic center have a few guidelines in their commitment to the safety of those in attendance:

Firearms and Weapons are strictly prohibited at Columbus Civic Center. Please ensure to take this into account when planning your visits.

No outside food or drinks are allowed.

Balloons, Banners & Noise Makers are prohibited.

Cameras: No professional cameras are allowed.

BAG POLICY : Clear bags will be permitted inside the Columbus Civic Center. For more information on the Clear Bag Policy, please visit the Clear Bag Policy page at : Clear bags will be permitted inside the Columbus Civic Center. For more information on the Clear Bag Policy, please visit the Clear Bag Policy page at https://www.columbusga.gov/civiccenter-2/Plan-Your. Guests who arrive at the venue with prohibited bags will be asked to return them to their car.

Security Screening: All security screenings and ticket scans will now take place outside prior to entry into the Civic Center. Guest Services will assist with traffic flow and social distance guidelines.

“We are all excited and proud of the students graduating, but we want to give everybody an opportunity for their names to be heard,” says Wright.

As we know, it is hard to contain excitement as a senior crosses the stage, but the audience is asked hold their applause row by row.

“You want to be respectful of other parents in hearing their students name called. Once they get to the end of the row and the last name is called, that’s when you can get excited and shout for your student. Then, at that time the next row will be called in, so you can scream and you can shout at the end of each row of the names that are called,” says Wright.

As she braces herself for an emotional accomplishment, Anderson-Hamler encourages parents to plan their child’s senior year way in advance.

“The year goes by so fast that you don’t realize when there’s cheer, football, and there’s basketball games, and there’s dance , life gets in the way of life sometimes” says Anderson-Hamler, “So plan and start early for their senior year.”

