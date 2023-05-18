Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city(Rachel Aragon)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s newest city is already in jeopardy of being dissolved. Five plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit against the city of Mableton, saying the way the city was created violated the state constitution.

The lawsuit alleges that the bill that created the city of Mableton and the referendum that voters passed were unconstitutional. Mableton’s ballot question and the city charter created not just the city, but also its community improvement district.

State law categorizes those as separate governmental bodies, according to the plaintiffs, so they claim that putting both in one bill violated the single-subject rule of the Georgia Constitution.

Mableton’s first-ever mayor, Michael Owens, told Atlanta News First the lawsuit is disappointing.

“We’re now in a situation where we have to go out and retain council to defend ourselves and spend taxpayer dollars,” he said. “We don’t have taxpayer funding at the time, so it’s even more challenging.”

If the Cobb County judge rules in favor of the plaintiffs, that means the creation of the new city and the election of its mayor and city council members would all be void. The area would go back to being unincorporated in Cobb County, and cityhood proponents would essentially have to start all over again.

“I would rather be spending our time focused on delivering services to build a community, to doing a lot of the things we talked about on the campaign trail, which is about bringing us together, about making Mableton a great place to work, live, play and visit,” Owens said.

An appeal is likely no matter which way the judge rules, so the lawsuit could drag out for months or even years.

MORE MABLETON HEADLINES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump coming to the Fountain City
Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Michael Cooper-Bledsoe arrested
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man with multiple outstanding warrants
Death investigation continues for body of missing 35-year-old found in Columbus
Muscogee County School District passes time changes for upcoming year

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump coming to the Fountain City
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers