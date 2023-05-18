Business Break
Lululemon store coming to The Standard at Auburn

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn residents are in for a treat as the renowned activewear brand, Lululemon, has officially announced its arrival in the vibrant city.

The storefront will be located at The Standard at Auburn.

With a reputation for producing high-quality athletic apparel and accessories, Lululemon is set to enhance the local fitness and fashion scene with its stylish and functional products.

The new Lululemon store in Auburn is expected to feature the brand’s extensive range of products, including their signature yoga pants, sports bras, tops, shorts, and outerwear. Shoppers can look forward to exploring a diverse selection of designs, colors, and sizes catering to various fitness activities and personal preferences.

The official opening date and exact location of the Lululemon store in Auburn are yet to be announced. However, locals are advised to keep an eye out for updates from the brand’s official website and social media channels for further information.

Columbus residents attend construction courses provided by Goodwill
