Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office set to host community outreach event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a “Refuse To Be A Victim” seminar next week.

The event is set for Wednesday, May 24, at the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Training Division, 2nd floor, on 2100 Comer Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This seminar will give the attendees strategies, to reduce their risk of becoming a victim of crime.

The seminar consists of home security, physical security, automobile security, out-of-town security, technological security, and personal protection devices.

Attendees must be 12 years of age and over. Space is limited to 25 seats.

Those interested in attending should email Captain Anthony Humphries at MCSOTraining@columbusga.org or (706) 225-3357.

