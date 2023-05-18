Business Break
One more decent chance of scattered storms

Tyler’s forecast
You'll want to carry the rain gear with you for another day.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the umbrella handy Thursday as scattered showers and some thunderstorms are expected. Drier Friday before more storms are possible during the first half of the weekend.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered showers around at any time of the day along with some thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain coverage is projected to be around 50-60%. Highs near 75 in our northern communities with upper 70s and lower 80s elsewhere.

While scattered showers and even some storms return Thursday, it looks drier Friday.
While scattered showers and even some storms return Thursday, it looks drier Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Evening storms will continue to rumble in spots. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy with lows in the low to mid 60s Friday morning.

Low clouds and/or fog possible Friday morning.
Low clouds and/or fog possible Friday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We have the potential for low clouds and areas of fog Friday morning. A little drizzle is possible. Other than that, rain chances will be slim to none. Expect partial clearing by mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

The best chance of seeing some low 80s Friday will be south of Columbus.
The best chance of seeing some low 80s Friday will be south of Columbus.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As another front approaches Saturday, that brings another chance of showers and storms over the weekend. Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy. There is about a 40-50% rain coverage in the forecast mainly during the afternoon and evening as activity likely moves in from the northwest. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Most of the rain should push south Sunday, but a few isolated showers are possible.

Saturday still stands as having the best chance of some rain and storms this weekend. Timing...
Saturday still stands as having the best chance of some rain and storms this weekend. Timing looks to mainly be during the afternoon and evening as a front swings through.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Heading into next week, it looks like temperatures will be near to slightly below average. Still warm, but pleasantly warm for late May. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. A few of the cooler spots may actually have some upper 50s at times. Rain chances look relatively low at this point, but a few showers can’t be ruled out.

Next week looks like we'll have tolerable warmth for late May with highs only in the low to mid...
Next week looks like we'll have tolerable warmth for late May with highs only in the low to mid 80s... still no 90s!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

