Road maintenance on 10th Avenue set to begin Friday

Road maintenance begins in Phenix City
Road maintenance begins in Phenix City
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A contractor working for the city of Phenix City, will begin road resurfacing along 10th Avenue from 13th Street, to 14th Street on Friday.

Maintenance will began on Friday, May 19, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, May 24.

There will be partial lane closures required to perform this work. During this time, delays should be expected, and travel times adjusted accordingly.

Residents may contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760 with any questions.

