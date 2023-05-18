Business Break
TCSO: burglary and stolen vehicles investigation is underway after 3 vehicles were stolen

Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A burglary and stolen vehicles investigation is underway after 3 vehicles were stolen.

According to officials, on May 16, between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m., a burglary occurred at 2988 West Point Road at the Pure Vision Body shop. They say that during the burglary, unknown suspects were able to gain access to a key box, and stole the keys to a silver F250, a gray Jeep Cherokee, and a brown Nissan Frontier, and stole the three vehicles.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office recovered the F250 down the road from the body shop.

According to the TCSO, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Troup County 911 received a call from Sirius XM Radio that they were tracking the stolen Jeep in the are of the Pine Circle off Lafayette Parkway. Deputies responded to the scene, and conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep, at which time, the driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, fled from the Jeep and after a short foot pursuit was taken into custody.

Officials say the juvenile was transported to Columbus YDC with charges of:

  • theft by receiving
  • obstruction of a law enforcement officer

The TCSO says the 2020 brown Nissan Frontier with right rear damage was last seen bearing a test drive tag of LaGrange Nissan has still not been recovered.

