Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM Editorial: 05/16/23: Electric Cars Need AM Radios

By Holly Steuart
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Electric cars are being pushed relentlessly to consumers, promising drivers the latest technology. But to meet those claims, many electric vehicle makers say they will no longer provide AM radios in new EVs.

Carmakers like Ford, BMW, Volvo, and Tesla won’t put AM radios – the backbone of our nationwide emergency alert system - in their new electric vehicles. They say it’s because electric batteries and motors aren’t compatible with AM radio signals, making the stations noisy and full of static.

Yet, other electric car makers will still include AM radios: Kia, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda. Those manufacturers have figured out a way to shield the electrical interference and keep AM radio in their cars.

Because some cars will have them and some won’t, consumers may not know until it’s too late that the new car they buy doesn’t have an AM radio. The National Association of Broadcasters conducted a worldwide survey on the importance of local radio in new cars. They found eight in ten prospective car buyers would be much more likely to purchase a car if it does have an AM/FM Radio tuner.

The automakers removing AM radio from new cars are creating a risk to public safety, by sacrificing the dependable, time-tested technology of regular AM radio. They say internet-based radio and smartphone apps are available to take the place of AM radio. But those options are not reliable ways to receive critical information, especially when the wireless infrastructure can be crushed by severe weather or terrorist attacks.

Some electric vehicle makers say subscription radio, like Sirius XM gives drivers access to news, but those are national services. Those channels have no local employees to break in live with life-saving emergency information. That’s something only local broadcasters can do.

So “Buyer Beware” when it comes to EVs without AM radios -- and let dealers know you want AM radio. What may seem like a relic of the past, AM radio might actually be the savior technology that keeps an electric car driver out of harm’s way.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Former President Donald Trump coming to the Fountain City
Michael Cooper-Bledsoe arrested
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man with multiple outstanding warrants
Muscogee County School District passes time changes for upcoming year
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother

Latest News

Electric cars need AM radios
WTVM Editorial 5/16/23: Electric Cars Need AM Radios
Graduation week is here for Muscogee County Schools
“This is our favorite time of the year because from Pre-k to the 12th grade, this is what...
Graduation week is here for Muscogee County Schools
You'll want to carry the rain gear with you for another day.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go