Alabama law enforcement hosts torch run

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama law enforcement along with several people in the community, came together for a run to help raise money for a good cause.

Runners for the Alabama Law Enforcement torch run sprang into action yesterday around 10:30 a.m. in Auburn.

The run is to help support our local athletes traveling to the Special Olympics.

One officer explains how much it means to support these athletes.

“There is noting like the look on these athletes face when you help escort them on the field, giving them high fives after they perform well, or if they just need a hug if they perform as well as they think they did. I can’t describe that feeling of hanging out with these athletes.”

The organization hopes to raise awareness for the athletes of the Special Olympics.

