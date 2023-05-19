Chuck E. Cheese in Columbus reopens with new look

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of our local Chuck E Cheese has gotten a few upgrades recently.

Chuck E Cheese, located on Macon Rd in the Cross Country Plaza, received some new details to the store. The store removed the iconic animatronics, and replaced them with a video wall.

The chain hosted a red-carpet experience event yesterday with fun surprises.

There were raffle tickets, free cake, and the first 25 families in line enjoyed free game play.

“It’s new, its exciting, it’s fun, and we’re going to give you a great experience when you come and see us,” says general manger of Chuck E. Cheese Kendell Houston.

They also have an interactive dance floor, new carpet, new signage around the store, and 30 new games. Not only was Chucky in the store, but his good friend Pasually The Chef showed up for this dance party yesterday.

Chuck E Cheese has been at that location for 42 years.

