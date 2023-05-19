Deadly shooting in Columbus kills 14-year-old boy, police confirm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A deadly shooting in Columbus has claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on the 2400 block of Bell Street.

According to Columbus police, the teen was shot in the chest and dropped off at a fire station on Brown Avenue in Columbus.

Columbus police arrived at the fire station, and the boy was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is unclear where the shooting happened. However, authorities are investigating.

