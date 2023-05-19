Gloomy but much drier Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will be slow to depart even as the air dries out Friday. This weekend looks pretty typical of mid to late May; warm with a chance of showers and storms.

Some sun later in the day with drizzle or a slight chance of rain Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy with drizzle and a very slight chance of rain on this Friday, especially during the morning hours. Clouds will be slow to clear this afternoon with partial clearing expected by late afternoon and early evening. Highs in the upper 70s north, near 80 in Columbus and Phenix City with low 80s south.

Lingering clouds Friday (Source: WTVM Weather)

Graduations look good this evening. Partly cloudy and dry overnight with lows early Saturday in the low to mid 60s.

Seasonable May weather this weekend. Warm, not too hot, with a chance of showers and storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Aside from some fog Saturday morning, we should have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky during the first half of the day. Then clouds increase a bit. The main chance for showers and storms arrives after 2 or 3 PM as a system moves in from the north and west. That will push the storms southeast. Rain coverage will be around 40%. There could be some stormy spots through the evening and nighttime. Keep that in mind for any outdoor plans, including Barks and Blues in Columbus.

There is a chance of showers and storms later Saturday afternoon into the evening and nighttime hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An area of low pressure may spin for a while off the coast of the southeast next week. It’s proximity to us will determine how dry (or wet) it stays. I think the best chance of rain at this point is early in the week. Highs mostly in the low to mid 80s next week. 90s aren’t returning to the valley just yet, but that probably changes around Memorial Day.

Early next week could be a little unsettled as an area low pressure sits and spins in parts of the southeast. One thing's for sure... no 90° heat anytime soon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

