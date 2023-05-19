Muscogee Co. School District asking community for suggestions on new school name

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District needs help from people living and attending two schools in District 4.

Nearly 750 students will be transitioned into this building when the Dawson and St. Mary’s Magnet Academy combine. Because there is a host of families and event community members, a new school naming committee invites those affected to share a name they think will be the perfect fit for the new school.

Tiana is a 2nd grader at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy, one of two elementary schools in Muscogee County combining in August 2024.

“We’ve been going to St. Mary’s for quite some time, and I think it’s time to rebuild,” said Tiana’s mother, Veronica Simmons. Simmons is in favor of the merging of Dawson and St. Mary’s.

“Since the schools are so close together, I think it’s awesome that they are combining.”

Simmons says the merge is convenient since her grandmother’s house is a short walk away from the new school site, located on Northstar Drive behind the current Dawson Elementary.

There’s a lot to consider when it come to the building of a new school – one of them is what to name it.

“We want the community to feel a sense of being a part of naming th new school that is going to be in the area,” said Communications Director Kimberly Wright.

“I think they should combine both school together, like St. Dawson or something, but I think it’s awesome that they’re letting the people do it,” said Simmons.

The floor is open for suggestions, so the communities affected can feel represented and heard.

“Naming a school is important to a student’s learning environment just as it is to the community. So, we want to make sure that they feel a since of pride about the new elementary school in their community.”

Here is how the name survey works – it’s a Google form. You will be prompted to answer four questions, your name suggestion and why.

To access the survey, click here.

