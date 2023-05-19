Business Break
Paws Humane set to host 2023 Barks and Blues Music Festival

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane will be hosting their 2023 Barks and Blues Music Festival this weekend.

The event is free to the public, and is slated for Saturday, May 20, at Woodruff Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year, Barks and Blues will feature live entertainment with headlining act Slippery When Wet, The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute, food trucks, adult beverages, arts and crafts vendors, and a kid’s zone.

Rain or shine the show will go on.

