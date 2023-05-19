Weekend Rain Chances, But Not a Washout

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into our weekend, we will continue to deal with rain chances both days, but Sunday may end up being just a little bit drier overall than Saturday. It won’t be a washout either day, however, with dry intervals both weekend days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, staying a bit below average for us for this time of year, and I do think we will see more in the way of clouds across the area too. For early next week, rain chances will tend to stick around - the coverage will be in the 30-40% range on Monday and Tuesday with highs well below average again - back in the upper 70s. There are still some questions as to the ultimate coverage of rain and storms, so we’ll be watching that and fine-tuning things as we get a little bit closer. For the rest of next week, it appears that we will drier weather moving in with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Rain coverage looks to stay pretty low, even into next weekend, but we will keep an eye on it for you!

