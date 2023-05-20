Business Break
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case

Kimberly Tarver 2019 cold case victim(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is reopening a 2019 cold case.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on April 24, 2019, around 5:00 a.m., Kimberly Tarver left the Marathon Gas Station on the 3400 block of Veterans Parkway, and then walked into the park on 33rd Street. Ms. Tarver never came out of the park.

Officials say further investigation revealed that Ms. Tarver was followed into the park by an unknown male subject. The subject would be in the park for just a few moments before leaving the park.

If you have any information on Ms. Tarver’s death, contact Corporal S. Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.

