‘Im so excited’: Troup County awarded with $4.4 million in grant funding

The Troup County Board of Commissioners received the news on Thursday that two grants they submitted had been approved. Both of those grants totaling to $4.4 million dollars. Some of the money is going to District 5.

“To be able to take $2.2 million and bring it to our district, it’s just amazing, and to take those funds and do some of the things that the community has requested for a number of years the swimming pool has been out now for a couple of years and we have been struggling to find locations to swimming and so to be able to have these funds to address that critical issue and that critical need is just an awesome opportunity,” says Jimmy McCamey Jr.

The new pool will be located at the William J. Griggs Recreation Center. One LaGrange resident tells News Leader 9 this is exactly what they need.

“I think it’s going to be really good because you know there’s not much to do with the Grange for the kids, so I think they’re going to really love it a lot, and I think it’ll be really good for them and try to keep them out of trouble since I have something to do you know.”

Not only is the board of commissioners making sure kids can enjoy themselves during the summer, something for all ages coming to the LaGrange Active Life facility as well.

“Pickleball, that is, like I said, it’s almost a brand new project for us here in Troup County. Currently we only have about four pickleball courts in the county as part of our recreation, and so this will allow us to make a large expansion of that project,” says Patrick Crews.

The new pool should be open in May of 2024. And we’re told work may be finished on the Pickleball facility in Lagrange late next year.

