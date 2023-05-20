Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy Tonight; Drier Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Storms tonight will dry up by tomorrow morning. Coverage low through Sunday.
Storms tonight will dry up by tomorrow morning. Coverage low through Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms working their way towards the Valley this evening, and they will linger into the late night hours. Temps will be in the mid 60s out the door tomorrow, and we will be dry by then. Sunday afternoon will bring highs in the low 80s, mostly cloudy skies, and the possibility of a few afternoon showers, though coverage will be lower than today. By Monday highs will stay in the 70s and remain there for a few days! Rain coverage will be higher Monday and Tuesday, with about half the Valley seeing storms each day. The stormy weather drops out by Wednesday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s (yay!). If you’re loving the warmer weather, don’t worry - we’ll be back in the 80s Thursday and stay seasonably in the mid 80s through the next weekend. Rain coverage stays next to zero Wednesday through Saturday, with a few showers in back place by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Columbus kills 14-year-old boy, police confirm
Chuck E. Cheese reopens with new look
Chuck E. Cheese in Columbus reopens with new look
CPD: Shooting Investigation
Shooting on Avery Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured
Graduation
Lululemon store coming to The Standard at Auburn

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Seasonable May weather this weekend. Warm, not too hot, with a chance of showers and storms.
Weekend Rain Chances, But Not a Washout
Some sun later in the day with drizzle or a slight chance of rain Friday.
Gloomy but much drier Friday
Friday Morning Weather on the Go