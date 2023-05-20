Stormy Tonight; Drier Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms working their way towards the Valley this evening, and they will linger into the late night hours. Temps will be in the mid 60s out the door tomorrow, and we will be dry by then. Sunday afternoon will bring highs in the low 80s, mostly cloudy skies, and the possibility of a few afternoon showers, though coverage will be lower than today. By Monday highs will stay in the 70s and remain there for a few days! Rain coverage will be higher Monday and Tuesday, with about half the Valley seeing storms each day. The stormy weather drops out by Wednesday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s (yay!). If you’re loving the warmer weather, don’t worry - we’ll be back in the 80s Thursday and stay seasonably in the mid 80s through the next weekend. Rain coverage stays next to zero Wednesday through Saturday, with a few showers in back place by Sunday.

