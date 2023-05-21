Stormy Start to the Week Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a nice, calm night ahead with little to no rain and a slight breeze through the overnight hours. Temps will start off in the upper 60s tomorrow and warm to the upper 70s in the afternoon, but have the rain gear ready to go heading out the door! Rain coverage is high for most of your Monday with up to 60% of the Valley expected to see storms. This story remains the same through Monday night and heading into Tuesday. The rain, along with a little cooler air filling in, will keep Tuesday’s highs in the low 70s across the Valley! A quick warm up is in store once the sun returns Wednesday, with highs back in the upper 70s. The good news is that even though highs return to near-average for the end of the week, humidity remains low. Drier air will stick around through the end of the week, before another front moves through late Friday to early Saturday. Timing still being worked out on that, but for now rain coverage looks minimal.

