Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy Start to the Week Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Stormy start to the work week.
Stormy start to the work week.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a nice, calm night ahead with little to no rain and a slight breeze through the overnight hours. Temps will start off in the upper 60s tomorrow and warm to the upper 70s in the afternoon, but have the rain gear ready to go heading out the door! Rain coverage is high for most of your Monday with up to 60% of the Valley expected to see storms. This story remains the same through Monday night and heading into Tuesday. The rain, along with a little cooler air filling in, will keep Tuesday’s highs in the low 70s across the Valley! A quick warm up is in store once the sun returns Wednesday, with highs back in the upper 70s. The good news is that even though highs return to near-average for the end of the week, humidity remains low. Drier air will stick around through the end of the week, before another front moves through late Friday to early Saturday. Timing still being worked out on that, but for now rain coverage looks minimal.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Tarver 2019 cold case victim
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
Deadly shooting in Columbus kills 14-year-old boy, police confirm
Chuck E. Cheese reopens with new look
Chuck E. Cheese in Columbus reopens with new look
Graduation
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road

Latest News

Storms tonight will dry up by tomorrow morning. Coverage low through Sunday.
Stormy Tonight; Drier Tomorrow
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Seasonable May weather this weekend. Warm, not too hot, with a chance of showers and storms.
Weekend Rain Chances, But Not a Washout
Some sun later in the day with drizzle or a slight chance of rain Friday.
Gloomy but much drier Friday