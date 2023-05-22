Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects are being sought by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bureau of Investigations after multiple vehicles were burglarized on state property, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The SBI has released two photos of the unidentified men in hopes that someone recognizes them as part of an ongoing felony vehicle burglary investigation. CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for info that leads to their identification.

Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in Montgomery.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The crimes happened between Friday, May 12 and Monday May 15 at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus, or ADECA, located at 4590 Mobile Highway in Montgomery.

After committing the burglaries, the suspects fled in unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or through the P3-tips app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Deadly shooting in Columbus kills 14-year-old boy, police confirm
The suspect, identified by police as a 34-year-old “transient,” faces possible charges of...
Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Scott Ressmeyer and The Miracle Riders' trip from 2021.
Scott’s Miracle Riders begin cross-country motorcycle fundraiser ride
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend