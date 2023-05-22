Clifford Story steps down as Lanett football coach

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 years at the helm of Lanett High School’s football program, Clifford Story is stepping down. Story, who will stay on with Lanett City Schools as Athletic Director, led the Panthers to two state championships.

“I have walked the sidelines at Lanett for 14 years and it has been nothing short of amazing. After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to step down as the head football coach of the Mighty Panthers. I was always told that you leave a place better than you found it. I hope I have done just that,” Story said in a Twitter post.

Story has two sons, Kristian and Caden, currently playing college football. Kristian is a senior defensive back at Alabama and Caden is a redshirt freshman defensive tackle at Clemson. This move will give Story more time to enjoy a special time in his son’s lives.

Story says he will not rule out a return to coaching in the future.

