College signing held at Shaw

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Gabrielle Johnson and Candis Calhoun of Shaw for signing to play sports at the collegiate level.

Johnson is signing to Point University to play Flag Football.

“My coaches have helped me a lot to get to this moment. There’s been times where I wanted to give up, but they just kept me pushing and moving forward.”

Calhoun is also heading to Point and will play soccer for the Skyhawks.

“My coaches have pushed me past many limits to where I can try different positions and step up as a teammate and a captain.”

The two are close friends and look forward to starting their next chapter at Point together.

“I was mainly worried about being out of town, not being around my family. I wasn’t going to go that far out of state,” Johnson said. “I’m glad that she’s going to be right there by my side, and we can help each other out.”

“It’s going to make it a lot better,” Calhoun said. “I was really nervous about starting a new environment with only a few people that I know, since there are some people that I know that are going there. But since we are very close, it will make it a lot more comfortable for me.”

