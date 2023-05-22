Business Break
Fort Moore summer camp registration underway

(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore is prepping for kids leaving school, looking for some fun this summer.

The Army installation’s Child and Youth Services is holding its very own summer camp. Soccer, baseball, flag football and Columbus State’s basketball camp will all be a part of the fun.

Registration for these sports camps is from now until June 9.

In July, paintball, speed and agility camp, and multi-sports camp will kick off. Registration for those activities start on June 6.

Each camp has age limits and prices ranging from $35 to $110.

For more information or to register, click here.

