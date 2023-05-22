Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

“He was ginormous.” 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood

A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house. (Source: KTRK, CORNEALOUS GREIGG JR., CNN)
By Rosie Nguyen, KTRK
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house.

“He was ginormous. He was huge. So, I’ve never seen one that big up close,” Cornealous Greigg Jr. said.

He called police who kept an eye on the reptile until a trapper could get there to capture and haul it away.

Greigg said gator sightings are common in the area and even found a 5-foot alligator in his backyard pool last month, but he said he lets the experts handle them.

Within the span of an hour, Greigg said the alligator didn’t appear very aggressive and only moved about three yards.

The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to help move the creature out of the neighborhood.

The trapper estimates the gator is a little more than 11 feet long and is about 85 years old.

Experts explained this is mating season for gators, so males become more territorial and start to wander into other areas.

The alligator was taken to Gator Country Rescue Park so he’ll have a nice place to live out his older years.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Deadly shooting in Columbus kills 14-year-old boy, police confirm
The suspect, identified by police as a 34-year-old “transient,” faces possible charges of...
Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside

Latest News

Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Bridging the Great Health Divide: States Face Challenges with Newborn Screenings
Venmo
Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already
Anyone with unclaimed tax refund money from their 2019 earnings stands to lose this cash if...
$1.5 billion of unclaimed tax refunds are about to expire
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend