Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
Saturday night shooting on Joy Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life

Latest News

FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
At least 20 students are dead after a dormitory fire, the Guyanese government said on Monday.
Fire razes school dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 19 children, many of them Indigenous
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden ‘optimistic’ on debt ceiling as White House negotiation with McCarthy underway
FILE PHOTO - The bodies were found by police in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of...
Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M