Rain and Storms Stick Around

Elise’s Forecast
Tuesday afternoon will be cool and stormy.
Tuesday afternoon will be cool and stormy.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms stick around for the rest of the evening and the overnight hours, so have the rain gear by the door again tomorrow. Temps will be in the low 60s as we start our Tuesday (much cooler than today’s start!), and only warm to the low 70s in the afternoon. Wednesday looks like a few more showers may stick around early in the day, but the sun will make a return to warm things up to the upper 70s in the afternoon. The breezy conditions stick around too, and with low humidity it should shape up to be a wonderful mid-week day! Thursday and Friday will be closer to average, with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity still in the picture. The weekend looks mostly dry for now with similar conditions to the end of the week, and the next work week should bring even more of the same!

