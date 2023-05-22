A Rainy Start to the Work Week For the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy heading out the door because today will feature showers and storms at times. The rain is expected to begin shortly before the lunchtime hour lasting into the early evening. The weather is expected to be stormy at times with heavy rain in a few isolated spots, but nothing severe is likely to come out of today. The rain will start back up in the overnight hours and this will lead to a rainy start to Tuesday. The rain coverage and timing for tomorrow will be very similar to what the Valley will see today. Temperatures are trending cooler these next few with highs today in the mid to upper 70s and tomorrow in the low 70s; however, drier and warmer weather is on the horizon. Wednesday will feature temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s but rain is not expected in the daytime hours. This continues the rest of the work week into the holiday weekend as well. Temperatures warm up by a few degrees each day starting Wednesday which could bring the return of the 90s next week!

