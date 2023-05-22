Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

A Rainy Start to the Work Week For the Chattahoochee Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy heading out the door because today will feature showers and storms at times. The rain is expected to begin shortly before the lunchtime hour lasting into the early evening. The weather is expected to be stormy at times with heavy rain in a few isolated spots, but nothing severe is likely to come out of today. The rain will start back up in the overnight hours and this will lead to a rainy start to Tuesday. The rain coverage and timing for tomorrow will be very similar to what the Valley will see today. Temperatures are trending cooler these next few with highs today in the mid to upper 70s and tomorrow in the low 70s; however, drier and warmer weather is on the horizon. Wednesday will feature temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s but rain is not expected in the daytime hours. This continues the rest of the work week into the holiday weekend as well. Temperatures warm up by a few degrees each day starting Wednesday which could bring the return of the 90s next week!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Tarver 2019 cold case victim
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Deadly shooting in Columbus kills 14-year-old boy, police confirm
Chuck E. Cheese reopens with new look
Chuck E. Cheese in Columbus reopens with new look

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather On the Go
Stormy start to the work week.
Stormy Start to the Week Tomorrow
Storms tonight will dry up by tomorrow morning. Coverage low through Sunday.
Stormy Tonight; Drier Tomorrow
Friday Evening Weather On the Go