Scott’s Miracle Riders begin cross-country motorcycle fundraiser ride

Scott Ressmeyer and The Miracle Riders' trip from 2021.
Scott Ressmeyer and The Miracle Riders' trip from 2021.(Source: Joel Reed)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders began their cross-country motorcycle ride on Monday, May 22.

This ride is to raise awareness and funds for the Columbus State University nursing program.

In 2021, they funded new technology and other enhancements for the pediatric simulation lab, which enables nursing students to learn diagnostic and treatment skills using life-like mannequins.

“Most importantly we will be able to tell the story about CSU and there pediatric nursing program and how important that is to be able to train the nurses right here at CSU,” said Scott Ressmeyer.

This year’s funds will be used for new technology and other enhancements for the mother-baby simulation lab, which will offer students enhanced training to care for women laboring and delivering and their newborns.

Following along on the Miracle Riders’ journey here on WTVM.

