Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 2020 murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to appear in court this week.

Jamari Sider, who was 21 years old at the time of the crime, is charged with the December 26, 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Chasity Walker. The shooting occurred at a home on 33rd Avenue in Columbus. However, Sider claims the shooting was an accident.

Initially, Sider told police Walker was killed in a drive by shooting. However, police claim that is not true because the shell casings were too close to the house and there was no evidence of shell casings on or near the street.

Later, Sider admitted to shooting his girlfriend, but tells police it was accidental when the gun went off in his pocket - though, police say there was not a bullet hole in his coat pocket.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday afternoon, May 22. Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, May 23.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Deadly shooting in Columbus kills 14-year-old boy, police confirm
The suspect, identified by police as a 34-year-old “transient,” faces possible charges of...
Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside

Latest News

Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
6th annual Barks and Blues festival
6th annual Barks and Blues festival
A group wants to help take guns off the streets by turning them into gardening tools.
Guns to gardening tools: one group’s initiative to get firearms off the streets