Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 2020 murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to appear in court this week.

Jamari Sider, who was 21 years old at the time of the crime, is charged with the December 26, 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Chasity Walker. The shooting occurred at a home on 33rd Avenue in Columbus. However, Sider claims the shooting was an accident.

Initially, Sider told police Walker was killed in a drive by shooting. However, police claim that is not true because the shell casings were too close to the house and there was no evidence of shell casings on or near the street.

Later, Sider admitted to shooting his girlfriend, but tells police it was accidental when the gun went off in his pocket - though, police say there was not a bullet hole in his coat pocket.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday afternoon, May 22. Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, May 23.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.