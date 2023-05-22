Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident happening on the night of May 21 - near Hancock Road and Cedar Ridge Drive.
According to the Muscogee County coroner, the victims have been identified as 54-year-old Phong Do and 48-year-old Toan Neugen.
Both were pronounced dead on the scene around 12:15 a.m. on May 22.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
