Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

ALEA shares safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol is warning boaters to be careful during Memorial Day weekend. This year on Lake Martin, ALEA has been out to 37 boat accidents, with four of those resulting in deaths.

During Memorial Day weekend, a growth of concern takes place on the roads and in lakes as hundreds gather for the holiday weekend.

“This Memorial Day weekend, we do want everyone to drive to arrive. We want to be safe,” said Senior Trooper Kendra Mckinney.

According to ALEA, in 2020, ten boat crashes and two drownings took place during Memorial Day weekend and seven traffic fatalities in 2021.

“For the fiscal year so far, we’ve had 37 boat crashes, four of those resulting in fatalities,” said Senior Trooper Corey Robinett.

Of those crashes, four were caused by drinking and driving.

“So about one drink is equivalent to three when you’re in the water, so you want to avoid drinking and driving the boat,” said Senior Trooper Marshall Westbook.

Senior Trooper Marshall Westbrook said it’s important to have five items before getting on your boat.

One, life Jackets. All children under the age of 8 must always wear one. Two, a throwable device in case of an emergency. Three, a sounding device

“You’re going to want to make sure that when you’re driving that you have the red kill switch attached to you…you can attach that to your life jacket or anywhere on your clothing…and then you want to make sure you have a good standard type B US coast guard approved Fire Extinguisher… in case you have a fire emergency on your vessel,” said Westbrook.

When boating at night, check to ensure all navigation lights are working, drive at a slower speed and do not venture into unfamiliar areas.

“My highway patrol division and marine patrol will be heavier presence in the waterways and roadways because we want to make sure we are enforcing our traffic laws and ensuring everyone is being safe,” said Mckinney.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Jamie Cochran Fuller
Columbus PD, family searching for critically missing 42-year-old woman
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life
Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
Saturday night shooting on Joy Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured

Latest News

Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Columbus police investigating early morning shooting on 31st Avenue
Five new historic homes coming to the Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus police investigating early morning shooting on 31st Avenue