Callaway Gardens to host 63rd annual Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway Resort and Gardens is hosting the 63rd annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament on Memorial Day weekend.

The competition is renowned as the world’s most prestigious watersports tournament and will take place May 26 - 28.

To see the full schedule of the tournament, click HERE.

The celebrations continue all weekend with beach activities for the whole family, fireworks, and more! Click here for more information on Memorial Day Weekend at Callaway Resort & Gardens.

