College signings held at Russell County and Calvary Christian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local high schools hosted signings for their student athletes to play and learn at the collegiate level.

Brianna Lacy from Russell County HS is heading to Andrew College to play basketball.

“I saw the way that the coach went about his team and everything at tryouts, and I really liked the way he coaches,” Lacy said about why she chose Andrew College. “I also like what they have to offer at that college.”

Calvary Christian also hosted a signing for four baseball players. Brock Tumlin, Ty Jones, Brycen Spates and Sebastian Griffeth all announced their decision to play at the next level.

Tumlin and Jones signed to Georgia Highlands together.

“I’ve got a roommate, so I’m happy about that,” Tumlin said about going to the same school as Jones. “It’s going to be a good environment; I already have someone I’m friends with.”

“It was perfect. We didn’t think it would work out quite like that,” Jones said. “But it did. It’s going to be nice being with another teammate.”

Spates signed to play at Point University.

“The coaches, the friends and family; it felt like a home away from home,” Spates talked about Point. “It’s only a half an hour away from here... The coaches definitely know a thing or two about baseball.”

Griffeth is heading to Albany State.

“I like the development that the coaches have down there. And a couple of players that played at Calvary went down there and said that they really enjoyed it,” Griffeth said about Albany State. “All of those are a big factor in my decision to go there.”

