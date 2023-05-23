Columbus man accused of killing wife in Nov. 2022 appears in court for first time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man faced a judge for the first time after being arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Columbus last year.

The man says he didn’t do it. Police say at the center of the crime - infidelity and domestic violence - on his part.

52-year-old Christopher Binns is accused of killing his wife, 50-year-old Kerry Binns, at their Grove Park Apartment in Columbus on November 16, 2022.

Police say after finding incriminating evidence on the woman’s phone pointing towards the emotional and physical abuse and infidelity by her husband, police arrested him May 11 in Kansas.

Binns claims his wife fell and hit her head.

“Mrs. Binns sustained blunt force injury to her head and that blunt force injury consisted of a skull fracture as well as a three quarter inch laceration to the back of the head. It was due to that fact that I issued warrants for Mr. Binns’ arrest.”

Binns pleaded not guilty and the case if bound over to Superior Court.

Family in court today for 50-year-old Kerry Binns declined to comment.

Their attorney issued a statement that says:

“The family of the late Kerry Casey Binns expresses its appreciation of law enforcement efforts to bring Christopher Binns to justice. Domestic violence in any form is tragic, but it is especially horrific when the result is murder.”

