Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man accused of killing wife in Nov. 2022 appears in court for first time

By James Giles
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man faced a judge for the first time after being arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Columbus last year.

The man says he didn’t do it. Police say at the center of the crime - infidelity and domestic violence - on his part.

52-year-old Christopher Binns is accused of killing his wife, 50-year-old Kerry Binns, at their Grove Park Apartment in Columbus on November 16, 2022.

Police say after finding incriminating evidence on the woman’s phone pointing towards the emotional and physical abuse and infidelity by her husband, police arrested him May 11 in Kansas.

Binns claims his wife fell and hit her head.

“Mrs. Binns sustained blunt force injury to her head and that blunt force injury consisted of a skull fracture as well as a three quarter inch laceration to the back of the head. It was due to that fact that I issued warrants for Mr. Binns’ arrest.”

Binns pleaded not guilty and the case if bound over to Superior Court.

Family in court today for 50-year-old Kerry Binns declined to comment.

Their attorney issued a statement that says:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Jamie Cochran Fuller
Columbus PD, family searching for critically missing 42-year-old woman
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life
Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
Saturday night shooting on Joy Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured

Latest News

Columbus man accused of killing wife in Nov. 2022 appears in court for first time
Columbus man accused of killing wife in Nov. 2022 appears in court for first time
Harris County Carver Middle School
Harris Co. School District announces free summer meal program for students
Jamie Cochran Fuller
Columbus PD, family searching for critically missing 42-year-old woman
Georgia State Patrol preparing for heavy traffic over Memorial Day weekend