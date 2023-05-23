Columbus PD, family searching for critically missing 42-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the community’s help finding a missing woman last seen by Hampton Place Apartments.

Police say Jamie Cochran Fuller went missing around 8 a.m. on May 22 in the area of Thea Lane near the previously mentioned apartments.

She was seen driving a silver 2015 Honda Odyssey with a Georgia tag reading CVL 9180, believed to be heading to the Atlanta Airport.

Fuller is described as being 4′10 with brown eyes and pink and purple hair. According to authorities, she also experiences suicidal ideations.

Anyone with information on the missing woman should contact 911 at the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.