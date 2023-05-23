Columbus police investigating early morning shooting on 31st Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning shooting on 31st Avenue in Columbus leaves one injured. Currently, there is an ongoing investigation taking place.

According to authorities, they received a report of a shooting at the 150 block of the street slightly after 5 a.m.

Moments later, a female victim, suffering from multiple gunshot injuries arrived at Circle K on the corner of Wynnton Road and Brown Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made or motives established in connection to the incident.

Police will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.