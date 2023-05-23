Business Break
Columbus police investigating early morning shooting on 31st Avenue

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning shooting on 31st Avenue in Columbus leaves one injured. Currently, there is an ongoing investigation taking place.

According to authorities, they received a report of a shooting at the 150 block of the street slightly after 5 a.m.

Moments later, a female victim, suffering from multiple gunshot injuries arrived at Circle K on the corner of Wynnton Road and Brown Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made or motives established in connection to the incident.

Police will continue to investigate.

