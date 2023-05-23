Business Break
Columbus State athletic director Todd Reeser steps down

By Zach Card
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nine years at the helm of Columbus State athletics, Todd Reeser has announced his plans to step down to take a leadership role at Southern Illinois University.

Todd Reeser is a Chenoa, Illinois native and started his career at SUI as an athletics intern.

“We are thankful to Todd Reeser for his record of winning on the courts and the fields of competition, supporting student-athlete excellence in the classroom, and striving to provide an overall exceptional experience for our student-athletes,” said Dr. John M. Fuchko III, Columbus State’s interim president.

Since joining CSU in July 2014, Reeser brought a standard of being highly competitive in the Peach Belt Conference and NCAA Division II post-season play. The Cougars have celebrated 52 regular season or post-season PBC championships, nine NCAA Southeast Regional titles, five NCAA championship runner-up titles, and the 2018 NCAA Division II national championship in men’s tennis.

On the Columbus State campus, Reeser administered facility improvements such as Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field, the Key Golf Studio, and the Walden Tennis Facility.

Reeser leaves his post on June 30. Jay Sparks will serve as the interim athletics director until the searh for a successor is completed.

Sparks is a 2014 CSU Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and served as the CSU athletic director from 2009-2014. Before serving as the director of athletics, Sparks was the CSU Women’s Basketball coach for 20 years.

