Dry Weather is Expected for the Valley After Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley will continue to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s with on-and-off scattered showers/storms today; however, the weather pattern shifts into a dry trend starting tomorrow. Wednesday will feature temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a slim chance of rain early in the morning with the daytime hours remaining dry. The sunny skies will return to the valley on Thursday with rather low dewpoints to give us relief from the typical summertime humidity. This nice summer weather is expected to continue the rest of the work week into the holiday weekend as well. Temperatures warm up by a few degrees each day which could potentially bring the return of the 90s by the middle of next week!

