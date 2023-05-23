Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are currently searching for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in the Columbus area.

Officials with the McDonough Police Department say Faith Honesty Allen was reported missing after her release from the Henry County Jail.

Allen is described as being 5′5 and weighing 125 lbs.

Although her direction of travel is unknown, police say she may be in the Columbus area, according to her mother.

The teen is considered critically missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen should contact Detective L. Smallwood at 678-782-6309.

