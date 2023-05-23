Goodwill hosts multi-industry job fair, over 7K positions open

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill hosted a multi-industry hiring event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Tuesday.

A variety of employers were represented including Pratt & Whitney, Aflac, Coca-Cola, and many others.

Over 7,000 positions were open for hire.

“You want to dress to impress. We also encourage you to bring your resume,” said Denise Eckley, Goodwill’s Career Center Manager. “We want you to think about who you want to meet with and what step you want to take when you walk in the room there.”

Individuals are also encouraged to visit their career centers to take advantage of Goodwill’s free career readiness classes including resume building, interview skills, and much more.

