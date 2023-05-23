Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris Co. School District announces free summer meal program for students

Harris County Carver Middle School
Harris County Carver Middle School(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Free meals will be available this summer for children in Harris County.

Starting Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 29, 2023, breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost at two locations:

  • Park Elementary - located at 13185 US-27 in Hamilton
  • Harris County Carver Middle School - located at 1000 Mobley Road in Hamilton

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to Noon.

“We only require that each child provide a legal first and last name. Please help spread the word and ensure that all of our children are fed this summer,” shared Brad Johnson, HCSD school nutrition director. “For those who have participated in the program in the last few years, we want to inform them that we are returning to the pre-COVID process of serving meals inside the cafeterias. All meals must be consumed on site; there will be no option to pick up meals.”

For many children, school meals are their only complete and nutritious meals, and during the summer, they may go without them. The Harris County School District Seamless Summer Food Program aims to bridge the summer meal gap for children.

For more information or to ask questions, please contact Johnson at (706) 628-4172 or johnson-brad@harris.k12.ga.us.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life
Jamie Cochran Fuller
Columbus PD, family searching for critically missing 42-year-old woman
Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
Saturday night shooting on Joy Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured

Latest News

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Columbus PD, family searching for critically missing 42-year-old woman
Georgia State Patrol preparing for heavy traffic over Memorial Day weekend
Scott’s Miracle Riders begin cross-country motorcycle fundraiser ride
Fort Moore summer camp registration underway