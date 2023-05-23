Harris Co. School District announces free summer meal program for students

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Free meals will be available this summer for children in Harris County.

Starting Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 29, 2023, breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost at two locations:

Park Elementary - located at 13185 US-27 in Hamilton

Harris County Carver Middle School - located at 1000 Mobley Road in Hamilton

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to Noon.

“We only require that each child provide a legal first and last name. Please help spread the word and ensure that all of our children are fed this summer,” shared Brad Johnson, HCSD school nutrition director. “For those who have participated in the program in the last few years, we want to inform them that we are returning to the pre-COVID process of serving meals inside the cafeterias. All meals must be consumed on site; there will be no option to pick up meals.”

For many children, school meals are their only complete and nutritious meals, and during the summer, they may go without them. The Harris County School District Seamless Summer Food Program aims to bridge the summer meal gap for children.

For more information or to ask questions, please contact Johnson at (706) 628-4172 or johnson-brad@harris.k12.ga.us.

