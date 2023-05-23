Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man convicted of sexual child abuse.

According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, James ‘Bubba’ McCluskey was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison for multiple sexual crimes against children.

This sentence came after McCluskey’s April conviction for two counts of 1st-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Court officials say the case first began in Fairhope, Alabama, with a report of sexual abuse of his two biological children. An investigation was conducted by the Fairhope Police Department, where one child revealed they were abused for several years.

Although he pled guilty in Baldwin County, McCluskey’s crimes throughout the years happened in numerous counties and states.

