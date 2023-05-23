Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Wednesday AM Showers; Then Drier Weather Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Wednesday, we will still have rain chances to deal with early in the morning, perhaps up until the noon hour. Skies will remain cloudy early, but we should be able to see some peeks of sunshine through the clouds later in the afternoon with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s - perhaps the lower 80s if we can see more sunshine. For the end of the week, highs climb back into the 80s, even though they will take a few degrees of a step back on Friday (low to mid 80s on Thursday, lower 80s on Friday). We will get plenty of sunshine back in here with no rain chances. For the Memorial Day holiday weekend, we will continue with dry weather, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs back in the low to mid 80s. Morning lows through the holiday weekend will be in the 50s - well below average for this time of year. Once we get past Memorial Day, we should transition into a more summer-like pattern for the end of May and early June with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Jamie Cochran Fuller
Columbus PD, family searching for critically missing 42-year-old woman
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life
Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
Saturday night shooting on Joy Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured

Latest News

Planner Today WTVM
Dry Weather is Expected for the Valley After Today
Tuesday Morning Weather On the Go
Tuesday afternoon will be cool and stormy.
Rain and Storms Stick Around
Today Hour by Hour
A Rainy Start to the Work Week For the Chattahoochee Valley