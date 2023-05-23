Wednesday AM Showers; Then Drier Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Wednesday, we will still have rain chances to deal with early in the morning, perhaps up until the noon hour. Skies will remain cloudy early, but we should be able to see some peeks of sunshine through the clouds later in the afternoon with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s - perhaps the lower 80s if we can see more sunshine. For the end of the week, highs climb back into the 80s, even though they will take a few degrees of a step back on Friday (low to mid 80s on Thursday, lower 80s on Friday). We will get plenty of sunshine back in here with no rain chances. For the Memorial Day holiday weekend, we will continue with dry weather, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs back in the low to mid 80s. Morning lows through the holiday weekend will be in the 50s - well below average for this time of year. Once we get past Memorial Day, we should transition into a more summer-like pattern for the end of May and early June with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

