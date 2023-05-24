Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

17-year-old girl dies after falling from pickup truck, police say

The 17-year-old was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when it crashed.
By Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl died after she fell from a pickup truck in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police identified the girl as Sophie Ringquist.

She was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Dispatchers said they received a call for a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. When troopers arrived at the scene, they said they found Ringquist with serious injuries.

State police said the accident resulted from what they only described as “unknown events.”

In a crash report, troopers said Ringquist may have been injured as a result of a fall from the vehicle. However, they also said the events are still under investigation.

Ringquist was transported to a local hospital, where officials later pronounced her dead due to blunt injuries to her torso.

Officials at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington said Ringquist was a junior.

The superintendent of the school district sent a letter about her death to the school community expressing condolences for Ringquist’s family and offering counseling services to anyone who might need them.

It is not yet clear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life
Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Columbus Police Department reopens 2019 cold case
A shooting investigation is underway on the 900 block of Joy Road.
Saturday night shooting on Joy Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured

Latest News

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
New details are emerging about the man arrested for crashing a into a barrier near the White...
New details in Uhaul truck crash near White House
The Man in the Ring: The Tim Hester Story
A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants...
Homeowner sues water company for faulty fire hydrants after home destroyed in fire