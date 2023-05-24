Business Break
5 Dadeville mass shooting suspects face more charges following indictment

Five of the six suspects in the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville are facing additional charges.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five of the six suspects in the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville are facing additional charges.

The announcement came Wednesday from the 5th Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office. District Attorney Mike Segrest said a Tallapoosa County grand jury returned an indictment against the five defendants Monday. Those defendants include 20-year-old Willie Brown, 19-year-old Johnny Brown, 19-year-old Wilson Hill and two juvenile defendants aged 16 and 17.

The 145-page indictment gives each suspect four counts of reckless murder, 24 counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault. This makes 29 counts each, or 145 counts in total.

The murder charges are for each of the four victims who died. The first-degree assault charges are for those who suffered penetrating gunshot wounds. The third-degree assault counts are for the victims who suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Segrest said if found guilty, they could face 20 years to life in prison for each of the four murder counts and a minimum of 10 years with a maximum of 20 years on all first-degree assault counts.

The April 15 shooting claimed the lives of Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19. It happened during a birthday party at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

